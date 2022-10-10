Look: NFL World Disappointed By Ben McAdoo News

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Ben McAdoo of the New York Giants looks on from the sideline during a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday morning, but NFL fans are disappointed by the interim coach decision.

While many NFL fans wanted former Giants coach Ben McAdoo to get the nod - perhaps just for the amusement of it - the Panthers are going with Steve Wilks instead.

Fans are disappointed.

"Can we please have head coach Ben McAdoo again?" Bet MGM tweeted.

The Panthers are going with Wilks, a longtime Carolina assistant and former head coach, for the interim job.

Fans are interested to see if McAdoo makes any changes to the offense moving forward.

"Very interested in what kind of changes Steve Wilks will have McAdoo make to the offense," one fan wondered.

Others, meanwhile, are simply disappointed that McAdoo is remaining on the staff.

"Now someone fire Ben McAdoo" one fan wrote.

"They need to fire McAdoo," another fan suggested.

Carolina is sticking with the rest of the staff for now, though. The Panthers are 1-4 on the season.