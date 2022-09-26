Look: NFL World Excited By The Peyton Manning News

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

NFL fans are getting more of Peyton Manning.

The legendary NFL quarterback, who's stayed involved with the sport since retiring from the Denver Broncos, will be part of the revamped Pro Bowl moving forward.

Manning and his production company, Omaha Productions, are working with the NFL on the new Pro Bowl.

"Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions will help shape the skills competition programming throughout Pro Bowl week in Las Vegas. Manning also will be a key part of the coaching staff for the AFC vs NFC flag football game," Adam Schefter announced.

NFL fans are excited by the news.

"Mannings really know how to stay in the game. Wow," one fan wrote.

"Once Brady retires, I can see them having a Manning vs. Brady pro bowl flag football game. Mic them up and let the trash talk begin," another fan added.

"NFL finally changing things! This will be watchable!" another fan wrote.

"For the love of God please bring Madden during the pro bowl. That was so much fun to watch. Watching professional athletes play their sport virtually there's just something about it," another fan added.

The Pro Bowl is fun again.