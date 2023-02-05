Look: NFL World Feeling Bad For Peyton Manning

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: AFC head coach Peyton Manning looks on during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Peyton Manning is an unhappy man on Sunday night.

The legendary NFL quarterback turned Pro Bowl head coach lost to his brother, Eli Manning, on Sunday evening.

Following the game, Peyton Manning was pretty upset.

"Peyton Manning was legit upset at losing the Pro Bowl. Justin Jefferson waving goodbye," Ari Meirov tweeted.

Feel better, Peyton.

"Lmao, this is so on brand," one fan wrote.

"This man needs to get into coaching but he might but blow a blood vessel," one fan added.

"Peyton was heated. That was fun," another fan wrote.

"I’d actually love to see Peyton turn coach. He’s demand so much from his players, an actual wizard," one fan added.

"As an older brother, I totally get it," one fan wrote.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Former NFL player Peyton Manning and NY Giants, NFL player Eli Manning attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Better luck next year, Peyton.