Look: NFL World Feeling Bad For Tom Brady, Gisele

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The off-the-field hits keep coming for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Earlier this month, reports showed that Brady and Gisele are likely to get nothing from the disastrous FTX collapse. Brady and Gisele were reportedly major shareholders in the operation.

"Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and star NFL quarterback Tom Brady are among those sharing in the pain of FTX Group’s sudden implosion.

Brady, formerly a prominent FTX booster, owns more than 1.1 million common shares of FTX Trading, bankruptcy court documents show. His ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, has more than 680,000 shares in the same entity," Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Yikes.

"Probably why Gisele is dumping Tom Brady. Greed knows no bounds," one fan joked.

"Thoughts & prayers," one fan added.

"Poor guy is gonna have to play until he’s 50…" another fan wrote.

"bummer," one fan added.

Hopefully Brady and Bundchen did a good job in saving the rest of their money.