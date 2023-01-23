Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Ezekiel Elliott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Well, that was ugly.

The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday.

The Divisional Round playoff game ended in pretty embarrassing fashion for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys drew up a bizarre play that had Elliott under center.

Elliott, typically a pretty good blocker - for a running back, at least - got absolutely blown up.

We're really not sure what Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore were thinking on that one.

The Cowboys are going home anyway, though.

San Francisco, meanwhile, is moving on to the NFC Championship Game.