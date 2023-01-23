Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Ezekiel Elliott
Well, that was ugly.
The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday.
The Divisional Round playoff game ended in pretty embarrassing fashion for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys drew up a bizarre play that had Elliott under center.
Elliott, typically a pretty good blocker - for a running back, at least - got absolutely blown up.
We're really not sure what Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore were thinking on that one.
The Cowboys are going home anyway, though.
San Francisco, meanwhile, is moving on to the NFC Championship Game.