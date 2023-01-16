Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Melissa Stark Tonight

Getty Images.

Poor Melissa Stark.

The NFL world is feeling bad for the NBC sideline reporter following her tense interview with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday night.

Harbaugh was clearly in no mood to answer Stark's questions in the first half.

NFL fans are feeling for Melissa Stark, as being a sideline reporter is not easy work.

"Not sure who heard that sideline interview just now, but do ya think John Harbaugh feels insecure about this game tonight? Poor Melissa," one fan wrote.

"Poor Melissa," one fan added.

"John Harbaugh was a (jerk), he shouldn’t take it (out) on you because they aren’t doing good," another fan wrote on social media.

The Bengals are currently leading the Ravens, 9-7, with less than five minutes to play in the first half.