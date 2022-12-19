Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Sam Ponder Tonight

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 02: Samantha Ponder speaks at Inside the Game Q&A presented by IFA on February 2, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)

Anyone who makes picks on television is going to get called out by fans when they're wrong. That's part of the job, after all.

But getting called out by arguably the greatest running back in NFL history?

That's unfortunate.

ESPN host Sam Ponder picked the Jets to beat the Lions on Sunday afternoon. She was the only person on the "Sunday NFL Countdown" panel to go against the Lions.

Lions legend Barry Sanders called her out.

"Thought my @Lions were getting a unanimous nod today over a very tough @nyjets team.. @samponder does not look sold on her pick... @ESPNNFL #ROAR," Barry Sanders tweeted.

An embarrassed Ponder took to social media to react to what Sanders said.

"Oh no. This is a nightmare for me. I’ve got roots in Wichita AND Stillwater so please accept my deepest apologies. Won’t happen again sir," she tweeted.

NFL fans understandably feel bad for Ponder on this Sunday evening.

"Wondering why you're sincerely apologizing to some dude, then realizing said dude was Barry Sanders was a hell of a quick roller coaster," one fan wrote.

"You did him a favor. If it was unanimous it would have been the kiss of death and a jets win," one fan added.

The Lions beat the Jets, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon.