Look: NFL World Furious With Bucs, Bengals Referees

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the Cincinnati Bengals, 17-12, late in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans are not happy with the referees in today's game.

Bucs fans believe they are playing against the Bengals and the referees on Sunday. One play in particular is infuriating the Tampa Bay fan base.

"The Buccaneers just got a stop, sacking Burrow for a loss of 20+. The refs decided to throw a flag on an iffy “hold”, which now allows the bengals to score. There is a reason people hate refs," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Buccaneers fans are furious with the officiating on Sunday afternoon.

"Refs screwing the Bucs, what’s new? Completely unacceptable @NFLOfficiating 🤦‍♂️ @NFL fix your Refs🙄," one fan wrote on social media.

The Bucs had a big lead in the first half, but the Bengals have stormed all the way back, cutting the lead to just five points. And Cincinnati has the ball now.

If Tampa Bay ends up blowing this lead, you can bet that the referees will be a talking point.