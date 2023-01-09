Look: NFL World Furious With CBS Broadcast Sunday
The Cleveland Browns faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon.
CBS had the call of the game, with Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta on the call of the contest.
However, many Browns fans were not happy with the contest's broadcast.
"I might email CBS. This broadcast is unlistenable," one Browns fan wrote.
Others fans were in agreement on Sunday afternoon.
"they are always terrible!!!" one fan wrote.
"Its actually rigged," one fan added.
"Can you email the nfl too about the refs while you’re at it?" one fan wrote.
"Can’t even watch the game," another fan wrote on social media.
The Browns fell to the Steelers, losing their final game of the 2022 regular season.