Look: NFL World Furious With Jalen Hurts Penalty Call

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Don't hit the quarterback.

The NFL has made that pretty clear over the years. If you hit the quarterback in the upper part of his body - or, now, the lower part of his body - you will likely be penalized.

The Titans are learning this the hard way on Sunday.

Sunday afternoon, Tennessee was hit with a controversial roughing penalty on Hurts.

Titans fans are pretty furious.

"The ref who just called a personal foul on that Titans hit on Jalen Hurts should be fired and never allowed to work in the league again," one fan wrote.

"So it’s illegal to now hit Jalen Hurts at all?? Is he the new NFL golden boy????" one fan added.

"“I guess you can’t hit Jalen Hurts.” Mike Keith, you are 100% correct," another fan added.

Like it or not, though, those hits are always going to result in penalties.