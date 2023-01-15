Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday

New York is leading Minnesota, 14-7, early in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.

But the Giants appear to have benefited from a pretty bad missed penalty call on their most-recent touchdown score.

New York got away with a pretty blatant false start on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota's sideline was pretty upset by the lack of penalty call.

"Giants with a blatant false start that’s completely missed on a TD pass for Daniel Jones," Bad Sports Refs tweeted.

That's bad.

"The NFL is so blatantly rigged. The small market Vikings will never win a super bowl cause they don't want them to," one fan wrote.

"You should ABSOLUTELY be able to challenge plays like this," one fan added.

"Clear as day hahahah," one fan wrote.

"Yeah these refs are a joke like always," another fan added on social media.

"They never ever call this, and people pretending to be objective analysts like Pereira ruin the integrity of the game," one fan added.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Should the penalty have been called?