Look: NFL World Is Concerned For Justin Fields

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Few NFL quarterbacks have been more fun to watch than Justin Fields as of late.

But the Chicago Bears starting quarterback is getting beat up pretty bad on the field. NFL fans are starting to get concerned for the former Ohio State star.

Fields, who's already dealt with some leg issues, is now dealing with a shoulder injury.

“The pain right now is pretty bad,” Fields said. “I’ll just take it day by day and see how it feels later in the week.”

That does not sound good.

The NFL World is pretty concerned for the Bears starting quarterback right now.

"I’m shocked that treating your QB like a RB is bad," one fan wrote.

"Stupid line getting him smoked," another fan added.

"Shut him down," one fan recommended.

"Let him be him he ain't Lamar," another fan suggested on social media.

The Bears lost to the Falcons, 27-24, on Sunday afternoon.