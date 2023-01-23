Look: NFL World Is Demanding Significant Rules Change

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts on the field after suffering an injury against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The injury to Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is causing fans to wish for a significant NFL rules change.

Pollard, much like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was injured when a defender fell on his body, causing his ankle to twist beneath him.

The Cowboys running back was ruled out for the rest of the game. His future moving forward this postseason is probably in doubt, too.

NFL fans have been calling for a rules change, saying it's the new horsecollar tackle.

"It’s the new horse collar tackle. Grab at the waist and drop your body on to the back of their legs," one fan wrote.

"Hate seeing these injuries. So sad," one fan added.

"It’s a dirty tackle, Anyone who has played the sport knows exactly how that is done and why it’s dirty," another fan wrote.

"Dirty tackle. Just like horse collar," one fan wrote.

The NFL has made the horsecollar tackle a penalty. Should the league look into this, too?