Look: NFL World Is Disappointed In Michael Vick

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NFL World remains disappointed in what Michael Vick said about Lamar Jackson.

Vick, one of the most electrifying quarterbacks of his era, criticized Jackson for not playing through his knee injury.

“It’s the playoffs, you’re three games away. Put a brace on it. Get it going," Vick said.

Vick's controversial comments have gone viral on social media.

The NFL world, including some prominent players, is very disappointed in Vick's comments.

"I’ve seen this clip over and over and can’t get over the fact Vick would say some like this . Out of all ppl I thought he would understand. So disappointed in Vick man," Mike Davis wrote.

"It broke my heart. So much so that I didn’t even tweet about yesterday. Man Mike Vick, man!!" Gee Scott Sr. added.

There are many fans in agreement, too.

"Exactly how I feel Vick know better," one fan wrote.

"Distasteful maybe but Vick played an entire season on a grade 2 sprain so that’s probably where this energy is coming from," one fan added.

"Money talks. You could tell he himself knew he sounded like an idiot," another fan added.

Should Lamar Jackson have played on Sunday night against the Bengals?