Look: NFL World Is Disgusted By Comedian's Joke

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 03: Comedian Jim Breuer performs on stage at Alice Cooper's 20th Annual Christmas Pudding at Celebrity Theatre on December 03, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images) Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Prominent comedian Jim Breuer, a former 'Saturday Night Live' cast member, is getting crushed for the joke he told about Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin, of course, collapsed on the field in a game against the Bengals late in the regular season. He needed emergency CPR on the field and was rushed to the hospital, where he ultimately recovered.

Breuer brought up the NFL while speaking at an event.

"Breuer then fell flat on his face and stayed motionless on the floor, much to the delight of those in the tent who must have thought Hamlin's collapse after a tackle when the Bills took on the Bengals was a funny turn of events, rather than one in which first-responders had to perform life-saving treatment for 30 minutes on the field," Newsweek reported.

That's just not OK.

"These are awful ppl," one fan wrote.

"I watched all 20 hours of this event except Jim Breuer. The cringe is suffocating," one fan wrote.

"Ok but it wasn't even funny. Goat boy was never funny either," one fan added.

"The most brutal portion of this: the cuts to the crowd, filled with people whose adult children won't talk to them anymore," another fan wrote.

Be better.