Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Justin Herbert

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers have been decimated by injuries as of late.

Monday afternoon, the Chargers were hit with a crushing blow, losing offensive lineman Rashawn Slater for the rest of the 2022 season.

Slater reportedly tore his left biceps tendon and is expected to miss the year.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers were a popular Super Bowl pick heading into the 2022 season. Now, though, NFL fans are worrying about the young quarterback.

His offensive line has taken a huge hit.

"Chargers LT Rashawn Slater will miss the remainder of the season, a huge loss for the Bolts and that's before considering that Justin Herbert is playing with fractured rib cartilage and needs sturdy protection now more than ever," Lindsey Thiry tweeted.

Yikes.

The Chargers fell to 1-2 on the season following Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.