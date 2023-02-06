Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Mark Sanchez

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 09: Mark Sanchez #6 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the start of the pre-season game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 9, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Mark Sanchez can't escape Tom Brady.

During his career in the AFC East, the former New York Jets quarterback was often trounced by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Now, Brady is coming for Sanchez, who works as an analyst for Fox Sports.

“I guess thanks for ruining the trajectory of my career for the second time, Tom,” Sanchez said. “I get drafted to the guy’s division, now he’s gotta come to FOX and ruin everything here. I can’t get away from the guy.

“Obviously I’m saying that in jest. He’s the man, he’s the best of all time and I’m fired up to have him. That’s pretty cool. Hopefully he doesn’t get too annoyed with the hazing we put him through as rookies here at FOX. It’s going to be rough for him.”

Tough times, Mark.

"He's like the 5th string analyst. Don't worry about it.," one fan wrote.

"Okay good. Go Brady Go.." one fan added.

Sanchez appears to be handling things pretty well right now, at least.

Best of luck moving forward, Mark.