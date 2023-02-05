Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Terry Bradshaw
The NFL World is feeling bad for Terry Bradshaw following an awkward interview.
Bradshaw was straight up asked by CNN's Chris Wallace if it bothers him if people think he's dumb.
"You had to deal, Terry, with another issue when you were applying and this was the rap that you were, forgive me, dumb. And Hollywood Henderson famously said, you know, ‘he couldn’t spell cat if he was spotted a C and an A’. Did that talk get to you? Did it get under your skin?" Wallace asked.
"Yes. Oh, absolutely. Yeah, absolutely. The dumb image, I have yet to figure out. Um, a lot of interceptions my rookie year but my rookie interception record initially was broken by Peyton Manning considered one of the smartest quarterbacks. I threw 25, he threw 28. So I am upset. I do get upset by the dumb image. I don’t like it being brought up. And I think probably some of my anger and frustration with it is, is I didn’t get enough support. I didn’t feel like personally, I didn’t get enough support from Pittsburgh. I thought Chuck Knoll could have stepped in and said ‘that’s the most ridiculous thing I have heard of’ after all, I called in my open plays. You can’t be too stupid and call in your own plays."
The NFL World is feeling bad for Bradshaw following the tough interaction.
"I see Chris Wallace has decided never to visit Pittsburgh again for the rest of his life," one fan wrote.
"That’s calling the kettle black," one fan added.
"Pot calling the kettle black," one fan added on social media.
Don't feel bad, Terry.