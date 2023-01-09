Look: NFL World Is Furious With Controversial Firing

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: A general view is seen during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The first head coach firing of the post-Week 18 NFL world arrived on Sunday night.

The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith. He coached one full season with the franchise.

Was firing Smith the right move?

Most of the NFL World is not happy with the Texans' decision to fire their head coach. They believe that Smith did not get a fair shake this year.

NFL fans are not happy.

"Hiring Lovie Smith to an extremely untalented Texans team was only done to save face, checklist the Rooney rule, and erase the racial accusations it faced less than a year ago. And to fire him less than a year into rebuilding its franchise shows they are full of crap. Crazy!" Fred Taylor tweeted.

"The Texans did David Culley dirty by setting him up to fail & giving him one year then turned around & did Lovie Smith dirty by setting him up to fail & giving him one year. It ain’t fair. Houston doesn’t care. Cranking out more one & dones than Kentucky," one fan added.

"Neither David Culley or Lovie Smith deserved to be fired. The Texans put two Black coaches in unwinnable situations and didn't even give them an opportunity to succeed," one fan added.

Were the Texans justified in firing Smith?