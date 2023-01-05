Look: NFL World Is Furious With Hall Of Fame Snub

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 06: (L-R) The 2016 Class of NFL Hall of Fame inductees: Edward J. Bartolo Jr, Tony Dungy, Kevin Greene, Orlando Pace, Brett Favre, Marvin Harrison, Rich Stanfel next to the bust of inductee Dick Stanfel, and Justin Moyes next to the bust of inductee Ken Stabler during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The NFL announced on Wednesday nights its finalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

One snub has people upset, though.

Former NFL running back Fred Taylor was not listed among the finalists. This is upsetting for most of the football world.

"It’s a shame this group has no idea how great @FredTaylorMade was as a player. It’s a tragedy he can’t even get in the room. Guy was special, doing things few backs have ever done. If Fred played in New York, he’d be in already. Sad," Pete Prisco tweeted.

Taylor is Hall of Fame-worthy in the eyes of many.

"Fred Taylor not being included is ridiculous. He should have been a first ballot let alone not being a finalist at this point. Such a joke," one fan wrote.

"Fred Taylor is in that next group of Running Backs that’s gonna make the Hall of Fame. His time is coming," one fan added.

"There are 13 players in NFL history who match or exceed Fred Taylor's career totals for rushing yards, receiving yards and total touchdowns. 11 are in the Hall of Fame. The other two aren't eligible for the Hall yet," one fan wrote.

"Fred Taylor, the greatest Jaguar of all time, again robbed and discredited by not being voted a finalist One of 17 players ever with 10,000 rushing yards One of just a few to do it with one team When will this man get his due?" one fan added.

Should Fred Taylor be in the Hall of Fame?