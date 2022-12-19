Look: NFL World Is Furious With Missed Call Tonight

The New York Giants held on against the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on Sunday Night Football.

Did the officials miss a pass interference penalty, though?

NFL fans seem to be convinced that a pass interference penalty was missed on New York.

"Definitely PI. Got to call that one," one fan tweeted.

"Looked pretty blatant to me," another fan tweeted.

"Put a saddle on the receiver and the DB could ride him to town," one fan joked.

Washington football legend Joe Theismann was convinced a penalty was missed, too.

New York improved to 8-5-1 with the win on Sunday night, while the Commanders dropped to 7-6-1.