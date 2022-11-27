Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Jim Nantz

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Jim Nantz, CBS Sportscaster, is seen on set during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Announcer jinxes are very real.

Longtime CBS announcer Jim Nantz proved it on Thursday, when he and his broadcasting partner, Tony Romo, jinxed the Detroit Lions kicker.

Nantz and Romo blatantly jinxed the Lions kicker, as Detroit went on to lose to Buffalo by three points on the Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday.

NFL fans were not happy with Nantz.

"Holy jinx by Jim Nantz. This might be the ultimate announcers jinx," one fan wrote.

It's definitely a big-time jinx by the longtime CBS play-by-play announcer.

"Jim Nantz just had the biggest announcer jinx of all time," one fan wrote.

"THE ANNOUNCER JINX IS REAL. Michael Badgley misses his first field goal of the season after this jinx call from Jim Nantz," another fan added.

"I just witnessed the greatest moment in football announcing history. Jim Nantz specifically says “don’t talk to me about the announcer’s jinx, but (DET K) Michael Badgley hasn’t missed a kick all year.” Then he missed it," one fan wrote.

"Ahhh Jim Nantz with the jinx lol love Jim but that’s brutal haha," another fan added.

Nantz went on to apologize.

“LIONS FANS, I APOLOGIZE!!” he proclaimed.

They're still not very happy, though...