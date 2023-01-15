Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Michael Vick

PHILADELPHIA - AUGUST 14: Michael Vick of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks at a press conference at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2009 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Vick signed a one-year contract, with a second year option, with the Eagles. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

The NFL World is not happy with what Michael Vick said about Lamar Jackson.

Vick, essentially, said that Jackson needs to toughen up and play for the Ravens through his injury.

“It’s the playoffs, you’re three games away. Put a brace on it. Get it going. Put a brace on it, let’s go. . . . I played a whole season with a torn MCL.”

The NFL World isn't very happy with Vick suggesting that Jackson isn't tough enough.

"Hypothetical: Lamar plays with a brace. Tears his ACL like RG3 and loses 200 million. Michael Vick, Sean Payton, Charles Woodson: "It's his fault. Should've protected himself. He chose to play injured,'" one fan wrote.

"Put a brace on it and possibly end my career if a more serious injury occurs? And my contract expires soon?" one fan added.

"Cmon Vick!! U better than this!" one fan wrote.

Is Michael Vick in the wrong for what he said?