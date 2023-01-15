Look: NFL World Is Praying For Former MVP Quarterback

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A former MVP quarterback is asking for prayers for his family this weekend.

Rich Gannon, the legendary Raiders quarterback who won an MVP and led the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance, took to Twitter this week.

"Please keep my Mom in your prayers!," he asked on social media.

The NFL world is praying for the former Raiders quarterback and his family.

Our thoughts are with Gannon and his mom during this difficult time.

"Father God, please provide comfort, healing, and reassurance," one fan wrote.

"Prayers for the mom of the great Rich Gannon," one fan added.

"Prayers brother keep us updated on her," one fan added.

"Praying right now for her sir," another fan wrote on social media.

Our thoughts are with the legendary NFL quarterback during this time.