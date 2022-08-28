Look: NFL World Is Praying For Longtime Mascot

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The NFL world is praying for a prominent mascot who suffered a potentially serious injury on Saturday night.

The Baltimore Ravens' mascot had to be carted off the field after getting injured during a playful game against kids on Saturday evening.

"The Ravens’ mascot got injured during halftime and had to be carted off of the field Prayers up to Poe," Kevin Oestreicher tweeted.

Prayers up for Poe.

"Prayers to Poe! Hopefully won’t keep him out the whole season," one fan tweeted.

"Save my boy," another fan wrote.

"He better than me cause I would have taken that Raven head off immediately," another fan added.

"You hate to see preseason injuries," one fan wrote.

Get well soon, Poe.