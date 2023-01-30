Look: NFL World Is Saddened By Tom Brady Update
From the outside, Tom Brady has it all. The 45-year-old quarterback is arguably the greatest player in NFL history, with seven Super Bowl wins, countless personal records and hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank.
But this past summer, Brady was going through an extremely hard time.
Brady and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, got divorced. According to a report, it was Gisele who sprung the divorce decision on Brady.
This crushed him.
“To watch Tom have to leave training camp for 11 days to take care of some personal problems, it was heartbreaking stuff,” Bucs coach Clyde Christensen said. “A divorce. Worrying about his kids. Hard stuff. But then you’re still expected to do your job when you get back. No one cares. And you’ve got a team. You have everyone depending on you. The show goes on.”
Everyone goes through tough times - even the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
NFL fans continue to wish for the best for Brady.
"I knew Tom was blindsided because she was on board for another season, then bam…" one fan wrote.
"You put your career ahead of your family one too many times and next thing you know, your wife is going on trips with her trainer," one fan added.
Not everyone feels sad, though.
"I don't think anyone feels sorry for Tom. He put himself and his career ahead of his family and it cost him. He made the choice," one fan added.
Do you feel bad for Brady?