Look: NFL World Is Saddened By Tom Brady Update

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

From the outside, Tom Brady has it all. The 45-year-old quarterback is arguably the greatest player in NFL history, with seven Super Bowl wins, countless personal records and hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank.

But this past summer, Brady was going through an extremely hard time.

Brady and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, got divorced. According to a report, it was Gisele who sprung the divorce decision on Brady.

This crushed him.

“To watch Tom have to leave training camp for 11 days to take care of some personal problems, it was heartbreaking stuff,” Bucs coach Clyde Christensen said. “A divorce. Worrying about his kids. Hard stuff. But then you’re still expected to do your job when you get back. No one cares. And you’ve got a team. You have everyone depending on you. The show goes on.”

Everyone goes through tough times - even the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

NFL fans continue to wish for the best for Brady.

"I knew Tom was blindsided because she was on board for another season, then bam…" one fan wrote.

"You put your career ahead of your family one too many times and next thing you know, your wife is going on trips with her trainer," one fan added.

Not everyone feels sad, though.

"I don't think anyone feels sorry for Tom. He put himself and his career ahead of his family and it cost him. He made the choice," one fan added.

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Do you feel bad for Brady?