Look: NFL World Is Shocked By Mike McCarthy's Decision

Down seven points, deep in his own territory, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy opted to send out the punt team, late in the fourth quarter.

NFL fans are pretty stunned.

The Cowboys have given the ball back to the 49ers, who lead by a touchdown, though they do have three timeouts remaining in the contest.

McCarthy is typically pretty aggressive, though he played it conservative on that drive.

"Game management is going to rear its ugly head again if Dallas loses. Offensive game plan, late game management and time-wasting before a decision to punt. Will McCarthy likely be safe with a defeat? Probably. But the manner of the loss matters," one fan wrote.

"Mike McCarthy is the biggest bozo of all-time. My god. Season on the line and you punt with two minutes left. Sickening," one fan added.

"Mike McCarthy’s culture is not even considering that you might not get a first down or that it might benefit you to get your punt team out there instantly after getting stopped," another fan wrote.

The Cowboys are trailing the 49ers, 19-12, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening.

Will Mike McCarthy survive if his team is unable to make a comeback?