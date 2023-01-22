Look: NFL World Is Sick Of 1 Prominent Commercial

Make it stop, please.

The Paul Giamatti "Einstein" commercial for Verizon has been airing heavily throughout the 2022 postseason.

NFL fans have seen enough of it.

"Please stop this commercial," Barstool Sports tweeted on Sunday night.

It needs to end.

"This commercial deserves all the hate that the Applebee's song got,' one fan wrote.

"Would bet a lot of money that this commercial has not sold one phone plan," one fan added.

"I hear Paul Giamatti's stupid Einstein accent in sleep every night," another fan wrote.

"I don’t know if I can physically stand hearing Paul giamatti say this GHASTLY line again," one fan added.

Unfortunately, the commercial probably isn't going to be ending anytime soon.

The Cowboys and the 49ers, meanwhile, are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.