Look: NFL World Is Stunned By Aaron Rodgers Sunday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw just four interceptions all season last year, on way to being named the MVP of the league. He hasn't had double-digit interceptions in more than a decade, when he threw 11 in 2010.

Rodgers is on pace for a pretty stunning mark, though.

The Packers quarterback threw his third interception of the season on Sunday. It was a backbreaking one, as the Patriots returned it for a touchdown.

Fans are pretty stunned by Rodgers' lack of ball security.

"Aaron Rodgers had 4 interceptions last season. He has 3 in four games this season. He's on pace to throw 12, which would be just the third time he's hit double digits in his career, and the most he's thrown in a season since his rookie year," Ryan Wood tweeted.

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones jumped a Packers wide receiver's route, picked off Rodgers and returned his throw for a touchdown.

The Patriots are now leading the Packers, 10-7, at halftime of Sunday afternoon's contest.

The game is airing on CBS.