Look: NFL World Is Stunned By Aaron Rodgers Sunday
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw just four interceptions all season last year, on way to being named the MVP of the league. He hasn't had double-digit interceptions in more than a decade, when he threw 11 in 2010.
Rodgers is on pace for a pretty stunning mark, though.
The Packers quarterback threw his third interception of the season on Sunday. It was a backbreaking one, as the Patriots returned it for a touchdown.
Fans are pretty stunned by Rodgers' lack of ball security.
"Aaron Rodgers had 4 interceptions last season. He has 3 in four games this season. He's on pace to throw 12, which would be just the third time he's hit double digits in his career, and the most he's thrown in a season since his rookie year," Ryan Wood tweeted.
Patriots cornerback Jack Jones jumped a Packers wide receiver's route, picked off Rodgers and returned his throw for a touchdown.
The Patriots are now leading the Packers, 10-7, at halftime of Sunday afternoon's contest.
The game is airing on CBS.