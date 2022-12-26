Look: NFL World Is Thinking Of Dak Prescott's Brother

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys topped the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve.

Unfortunately, one Eagles fan took things way too far on social media.

An Eagles fan appeared to take a shot at Dak Prescott's family, saying they were glad that their mother and brother died. Prescott's mom died of cancer, while his brother died by suicide.

One of Prescott's brothers took to social media.

"Just want to say thank you to everyone reaching out over the IG post. Thank y’all for the support, it’s sad but truly something I’ve become used too. People get behind the keyboard and say things they’d never say in person. He’s obviously someone who needs love. Thanks again," he wrote.

That's well said, Tad.

The NFL world is still thinking of the Prescott family as they deal with unfortunate hate.

"Stay strong tad I’ve been following Dak since we graduated from Mississippi state I played basketball with him in the Sanderson we go wayyy back I know he don’t remember me but he will be my favorite player until he done stay strong !!!" one fan wrote.

"If this is real.. it's uncalled for @dak and @86Prescott do not deserve the filthy disrespect like this. It's just a game leave their family and personal life out of it," one fan added.

"I understand the rivalry between the Cowboys & Eagles. But why bring their family into it. It's a game that the person who wrote this is not getting paid to play. This is just classless. I hope the @Eagles fans that see this put him in check. It makes the fan base look bad," one fan added.

Stay strong, Tad.