Look: NFL World Is Thrilled With John Madden Announcement

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden wearing his Hall of Fame Jacket speaks to the fans during the un vailing of the Hall of Fame busts for former Raider and teammate Ken Stabler at halftime of an NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 18, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

John Madden might be lost from this world, but he will never be forgotten.

The legendary NFL figure, who died last year, will forever be honored on Thanksgiving Day games moving forward.

The National Football League made the big announcement this week.

"NFL will honor the late John Madden every Thanksgiving starting this year: There will be a special "John Madden Thanksgiving" logo placed at the 25-yard lines at each game and a sticker on the back of each player's helmet with the iconic image of Madden with his fist in the air," Ari Meirov tweeted.

"A new tradition. The “Madden Thanksgiving” games. Complete with the Turkey legs!!" one fan tweeted.

"Does the MVP of each game get to eat Turducken too? R.I.P. John Madden," another fan wondered.

"I really just shed a tear over John Madden. Maybe I’m not ok," one fan added.

Our thoughts continue to be with Madden's friends and family members following his passing.