Look: NFL World Is Worried About Kyler Murray Today

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are off to another brutal start.

After opening the season with a 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals are getting blown out by another AFC West opponent in Week 2. The Las Vegas Raiders jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime.

Murray was 6-of-9 for 53 passing yards and one ugly interception at the break. He's yet to attempt a run, and Arizona entered intermission with only five first downs.

Some are already questioning Murray's five-year, $230 million extension signed this offseason and wondering if the Cardinals should have maintained the widely panned "study clause." Colin Cowherd called the Cardinals a "total S show right now."

Meanwhile, many Twitter users had the same theory for Murray's struggles. They believe the quarterback was preoccupied with a beta release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Murray's struggles stretch back to last season. He threw two interceptions with just 137 passing yards in a lopsided playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rans.

That hypothesis also doesn't explain what's happening with Arizona's defense. After giving up five Patrick Mahomes passing touchdowns in Week 1, the Cardinals have gotten gashed by Derek Carr to 210 yards and two touchdowns at halftime.

Murray will attempt to restart Arizona's offense in the second half.