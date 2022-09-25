Look: NFL World Not Happy With CBS On Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 20: A general view of a CBS NFL banner before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field on October 20, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo beats Miami 31 to 21. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

NFL fans aren't happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon.

The network is having some major technological difficulties during the early window of Sunday's NFL games.

Fans are not happy, as the Jets vs. Bengals game is being impacted.

"As reliable as poor officiating is CBS s inability to give us a full Bengals game without significant technical problems," one fan wrote.

"Of all times for CBS to have technical problems!" another fan added.

"ARE YOU KIDDING?? NO PROBLEM WITH COMMERCIALS! FIX IT STUPID!!!!" one fan added.

The Bengals are currently leading the Jets, 27-12, on Sunday afternoon.

This afternoon's game is airing on CBS.