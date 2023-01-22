Look: NFL World Not Happy With Jim Nantz Sunday

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Broadcaster Jim Nantz looks on prior to the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game between the Villanova Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels at NRG Stadium on April 4, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The NFL World isn't thrilled with Jim Nantz's comment on a Buffalo Bills player on Sunday.

Nantz and his broadcasting partner, Tony Romo, mocked Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis for not intercepting a Joe Burorw Hail Mary! attempt on Sunday afternoon.

Bills fans believe Nantz was being a bit harsh with his comment.

"Romo and Nantz sounding like some guy at the bar who has never watched a Football game. Saying he’s not a good defender and better on offense. Gabe Davis made the smart play there by not trying to intercept it in the end zone and just knocked it down," one fan wrote.

"Nantz saying Gabe Davis makes those catches on offense is clearly not familiar that he leads the league in drops. The “clapper” would’ve dropped that," one fan added.

"Nantz and Romo saying Gabe Davis should have caught that frustrates me so much. Every time we yell at defenders to bat passes down at the goaline. Not to try and catch which leads to tips and pops the ball up," one fan wrote.

It was a bit odd from Nantz, as players are typically told to just bat the ball down in the end zone.

Buffalo is currently trailing Cincinnati, 17-10.