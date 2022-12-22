The NFL World Is Furious With 1 Pro Bowl Snub

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 31: The NFC kicks the ball off to the AFC to start the 2010 AFC-NFC Pro Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on January 31, 2010 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

The NFL's Pro Bowl roster release led everyone to debate the year's biggest snubs.

One of the most notable omissions is Christian McCaffrey.

After playing just 10 games in the past two years, the running back has returned with a vengeance to register 1,550 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns. However, he missed the cut behind Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, and Miles Sanders.

The Athletic's David Lombardi called McCaffrey's absence "shocking stuff." McCaffrey has more yards than the NFC's three choices and has turned the San Francisco 49ers into a formidable offense, even with rookie Brock Purdy under center.

"Christian McCaffrey not making the Pro Bowl is a wild snub, considering the fact that his arrival coincided with remarkable 49ers' offensive surge," Lombardi wrote.

Pro Football Focus noted that CMC has the fourth-highest grade among running backs and the best receiving grade of all players.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport called McCaffrey "one of the biggest "snubs. A fan went further, labeling him the "single biggest snub of any player."

However, a 49ers fan took a more optimistic perspective.

"McCaffrey won't even be able to partake in the Pro Bowl this year anyway," the fan wrote. "He will be getting ready for the [Super Bowl]."

Voters appeared not to place enough stock in McCaffrey's elite receiving production. While the three selections -- and other Pro Bowl candidates Dalvin Cook and Aaron Jones -- had more rushing yards, McCaffrey has 177 more receiving yards than the next-best NFC running back (Alvin Kamara).

He's second in receiving on the Carolina Panthers despite only playing six games before the midseason trade.

Austin Ekeler similarly didn't get honored for his receiving prowess over AFC bell-cow rushers Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs.

If the 49ers don't win the NFC, McCaffrey could ultimately make the Pro Bowl as an alternate. But onlookers think he shouldn't need to wait for that call.