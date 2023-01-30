Look: NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals fans and most of the NFL world weren't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening.

The Chiefs beat the Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

However, the wife of Patrick Mahomes wasn't thrilled with the officiating, either. She took to Twitter throughout the game to voice her complaints.

NFL fans didn't appreciate the complaining.

"When you know absolutely 0 ball," one fan wrote.

"Yeah all those extra plays you guys are getting from the refs are definitely bull," one fan added.

"Don’t you ever complain about the refs again. Good lord," another fan added.

Regardless, the Chiefs are now off to the Super Bowl, where they will take on Andy Reid's old team in the Philadelphia Eagles.

It should be a fun one.