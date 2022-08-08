Look: NFL World Not Happy With The Matt Rhule News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

NFL fans don't like what Matt Rhule said about his team's celebration antics.

The Carolina Panthers head coach reportedly made his team run after a player celebrated in the end zone.

"I’m sorry but this guy STINKS," Warren Sharp wrote, tweeting out a part of a recent story.

NFL fans seem to agree.

"…..it’s preseason. and you punished everyone bc one guy had some fun? this isn’t high school where you’re trying to teach kids discipline," one fan wrote.

"NFL coaches are glorified gym teachers. But, at least my gym teachers had FUN!" one fan added.

"And this is why hiring totalitarian coaches used to coaching children, never works with grown ass men," another fan added.

"Man still thinks he in college and it shows," one fan added.

The Panthers will be interesting to follow this season, that is for sure.