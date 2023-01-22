Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Sunday

On Saturday, NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth took some heat for being too over-the-top in his praise of Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday, CBS announcer Tony Romo is taking similar heat for his praise of Josh Allen.

Bengals fans are particularly upset.

"Shut the f--- up Tony Romo," one fan wrote.

Romo is clearly a fan of all big-time quarterbacks in the AFC, though.

"Tony Romo says that for the next decade we’re going to see Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes in these games “over and over and over again,'" Joe Schad tweeted.

The Bengals and the Bills are playing on CBS.