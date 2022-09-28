Look: NFL World Not Happy With Trevor Lawrence News

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence is having an impressive start to his second season as an NFL quarterback.

The Jaguars are 2-1 on the season following Sunday afternoon's win over the Chargers. Lawrence played well, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

NFL fans aren't happy about that, though. Many believe that Lamar Jackson was slighted for the award.

"A little bit hard to understand how Lamar Jackson, 5 total TDs+ 100 yards rushing lost out to 3 TDs Trevor Lawrence but congrats for Trevor for his first player of the week honors," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

Fans believe it's as simple as Lawrence being a new thing, while Jackson has already proven his greatness.

"People alluding to race in the quotes but I genuinely think it's just because Lamar is at such a high level that it's almost expected while the Jags and TLaw are expected to suck so they're shocked. Not that deep, unfortunately," one fan wrote.

"Because Lamar does this every game. Can’t give it to him every week," one fan added.

"Trevor is what they want the face of the NFL to look like. Anyway, the focus for Lamar n the Ravens should be winning games n getting to the playoffs (and that is their focus). We move," one fan added.

"Not surprised, the NFL has been WAITING to crown Lawrence and the new white hope so his breakout game was going to be hyped up," another fan added.

***

Did the NFL make a wrong move?