Look: NFL World Paying Tribute To Longtime Reporter

The NFL world is paying tribute to a longtime reporter on Sunday afternoon.

Longtime Chicago Bears reporter John "Moon" Mullin died at the age of 74 on Sunday.

Mullin, known to his friends as "Moon," died following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The longtime NFL reporter covered the NFC North franchise for several decades.

NBC Sports Chicago paid tribute to Mullin on Sunday:

Just last week, he told hospital staff that the disease was “a blessing” because it helped him learn new things about himself.

The outpouring of love and support for this longtime fixture on the local media scene and, in particular, the Bears and NFL beat, surprises no one who knew the man most everyone called “Moon.” His last days were filled with a steady stream of visitors to his hospital room and plenty of laughs.

Our thoughts are with John's friends and family members on Sunday afternoon.

Rest in peace, John.