Look: NFL World Pays Tribute To Former Jets Stars

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 27: General view of MetLife Stadium prior to the start of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Two former New York Jets stars have tragically passed away this weekend.

Former Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney have both died.

Powell, 67, and Sweeney, 60, have both died.

"Tragic news: Two former #Jets greats, OT Marvin Powell and C Jim Sweeney, have passed away, the team announced. Two fantastic OLM in different eras. Gone far too young: Powell only 67, Sweeney 60. RIP," Rich Cimini tweeted.

Our thoughts are with the Jets family.

"Sad news, loved those guys growing up," one fan wrote.

"RIP to some greats," one fan added.

"Wow that’s awful news. RIP to two #Jets legends 🙏," one fan added.

Woody Johnson announced the news, too.

"Our entire Jets family is saddened to learn of the passing of longtime and outstanding Jets, Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney. We're thinking of their families today," he tweeted.

May they rest in peace.