Look: NFL World Praying For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are trailing the San Francisco 49ers, 9-6, on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas already lost a huge piece of its offense in Tony Pollard, too.

The Cowboys star running back appeared to suffer a serious ankle injury in the first half. He had to be carted off the field.

NFL fans are hoping for the best for the Dallas Cowboys star, but it doesn't look good.

"That’s definitely a broken ankle, man that sucks. Prayers up to Tony Pollard,' one fan wrote.

"Take a look at Tony Pollard’s left foot here… Prayers up," one fan added.

"Prayers up for Tony Pollard," one fan added.

"Prayers for Pollard … as you all know he had an amazing season and is in a contract year …" one fan wrote.

The Cowboys will probably have to get past the 49ers without Pollard on Sunday.