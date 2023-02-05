Look: NFL World Praying For Former Star Wide Receiver

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: A general view of the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Prayers are pouring in for a former NFL star wide receiver who appears to be in need of some help.

Over the weekend, former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown took to social media.

Brown claims that a former NFL linebacker gave him CTE when he was hit in the helmet.

"Antonio Brown says James Harrison gave him CTE after hitting him with his helmet."

The NFL World is praying that Brown can get the help he needs.

"Come on man somebody has got to reach out to this brother he's begging for help somebody please," one fan wrote.

"This so sad bro," one fan added.

"Seriously why hasn’t anyone helped him yet?" another fan added.

"Somebody take his phone bruh," one fan added.

Hopefully, Brown will eventually get the help he appears to be in need of.