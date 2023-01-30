Look: NFL World Praying For Longtime Sideline Reporter

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 4: ABC's Monday Night Football sideline reporter Lisa Guerrero interviews Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Marcus Allen during the Hall of Fame game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Fawcett Stadium on August 4, 2003 in Canton, Ohio. The Chiefs held 9-0 lead when game was called due to unsuitable weather conditions. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images) David Maxwell/Getty Images

The NFL World has been praying for longtime sideline reporter Lisa Guerrero this month, as the former "Monday Night Football" reporter opened up about an extremely difficult time.

Guerrero, who used to be the sideline reporter for "Monday Night Football" on ABC, revealed that her stressful job led to an on-air miscarriage.

“People who knew what was going on with [my boss] Freddie (Gaudelli) and who read how I was being treated in the media already looked at me with such pity,” Guerrero told PEOPLE. “I was a shell of myself. And I felt such shame and embarrassment that the last thing I was going to say is, ‘Oh, and by the way, I just had a miscarriage.’ Most of my best friends will learn about it by reading the book.”

“I don’t blame one person for this. The miscarriage wasn’t because of Freddie, and it wasn’t because of one radio talk show host or one bad column. It was a culmination of the entire season of negativity and cruelty. It was really cruel.”

NFL fans are praying that Guerrero will be in a better place now.

"Wow, that's terrible," one fan wrote.

"Damn that sucks. Btw she was very underrated as a reporter," one fan added.

Not everyone is feeling bad for Guerrero, though. Another former sideline reporter has also spoken out.

Hopefully Guerrero is in a better place now.