Look: NFL World Praying For Rookie Running Back Sunday Night

The NFL world is praying for a rookie running back following a reported carjacking on Sunday.

According to reports out of Washington, rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery.

Thankfully, Robinson's injuries are reportedly not life threatening.

Our thoughts are with Robinson.

"I’m speaking to all Athletes. Stop thinking folks won’t try us just because we’re Athletes because they will. Prayers up for this young man for a speedy and healthy recover," one fan wrote.

"Man this is crazy, prayers up for him smh," one fan added.

"Horrific news. Thankfully it’s not life threatening. Here’s to a quick recovery," one fan added.

"Awful news. Hoping for the best and sending prayers to Brian, his family and his many fans," another fan added.

"I hope Brian Robinson is okay. I don’t really know what else to say because I’m still shocked at this moment. But I’m wishing the best for him and his family," one fan added.

Get well soon, Brian.