Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers Cheerleaders Photo

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 28: San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush cheerleaders perform in the end zone during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers got the job done against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening.

San Francisco topped Dallas, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Levi's Stadium was rocking throughout the contest on Sunday night.

Following the game, the 49ers cheerleaders had a lot to celebrate about. They went viral in their Instagram Story on Sunday night.

49ers fans were loving the pregame hype, too.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote.

"Yes! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," one fan added.

"Big W for the niners!" one fan wrote.

"❤️❤️❤️," one fan added.

The 49ers have moved on to the NFC Championship Game, where they are set to face the Eagles.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.