Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 26: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks during a NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are ready for their Monday night contest against the New York Giants.

So, too, are their cheerleaders.

Prior to kickoff on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders got their fans fired up on social media with a pregame post.

"Mondays aren't so bad when they're GAME DAY 🌟 #CowboysNation are you ready for some #MNF!?" they wrote on Instagram.

Cowboys fans are ready for the action on Monday night.

"Obsessed!!! We love you Sophy girl," one fan wrote.

"CHEER THEM good like you guys always do," another fan added on social media.

"Happy Gameday!!" one fan added.

Happy gameday, indeed.

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cowboys and the Giants are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

The game will air on ESPN.