Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys are ready for their Monday night contest against the New York Giants.
So, too, are their cheerleaders.
Prior to kickoff on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders got their fans fired up on social media with a pregame post.
"Mondays aren't so bad when they're GAME DAY 🌟 #CowboysNation are you ready for some #MNF!?" they wrote on Instagram.
Cowboys fans are ready for the action on Monday night.
"Obsessed!!! We love you Sophy girl," one fan wrote.
"CHEER THEM good like you guys always do," another fan added on social media.
"Happy Gameday!!" one fan added.
Happy gameday, indeed.
The Cowboys and the Giants are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.
The game will air on ESPN.