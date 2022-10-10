Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Happy victory Monday, Cowboys fans.

The Dallas Cowboys topped the Los Angeles Rams, 22-10, at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are now 4-1 on the 2022 regular season.

While the Cowboys cheerleaders weren't on hand for the contest, they were celebrating back in Dallas.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders shared their "Victory Monday" video on Monday.

"Hope you’re dancin’ on this #VictoryMonday! 💗⭐️," the Cowboys wrote.

Cowboys fans are enjoying the win and the Monday cheerleader video.

"Perfection," one fan wrote.

"Georgioooo," another fan added.

"YESSS MANIIII," another fan wrote on Instagram on Monday morning.

"That’s my sweetheart," one fan added.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders perform before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Cowboys are set to take on the Eagles next Sunday night, with first place in the NFC East on the line.