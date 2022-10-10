Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video
Happy victory Monday, Cowboys fans.
The Dallas Cowboys topped the Los Angeles Rams, 22-10, at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are now 4-1 on the 2022 regular season.
While the Cowboys cheerleaders weren't on hand for the contest, they were celebrating back in Dallas.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders shared their "Victory Monday" video on Monday.
"Hope you’re dancin’ on this #VictoryMonday! 💗⭐️," the Cowboys wrote.
Cowboys fans are enjoying the win and the Monday cheerleader video.
The Cowboys are set to take on the Eagles next Sunday night, with first place in the NFC East on the line.