Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Girlfriend

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 08: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are a couple of hours away from attempting to get back to the AFC Championship Game.

The Bengals are set to take on the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. It should be a fun one.

Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is surely going to be ready for kickoff.

Joe and Olivia have been dating since college. Joe starred at LSU, after transferring from Ohio State, before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

The Bills and the Bengals, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 3 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.