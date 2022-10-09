Look: NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen Girlfriend Photo
Josh Allen is off to a truly insane start on Sunday afternoon.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback has thrown for nearly 350 yards and four touchdowns - in the first half! Buffalo is crushing Pittsburgh, 31-3, late in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.
The rout is on.
Following the game - potentially a record-breaking one for Allen and the Bills - we should see the star quarterback celebrating with his girlfriend.
Brittany Morgan Williams, the girlfriend of the MVP candidate quarterback, shared some cute photos on her social media.
Fans love the happy couple.
"The cutest 😍😍," one fan wrote.
"Best styles 😍👏🔥 where is that BILLS BILLS BILLS BILLS shirt from if anyone knows?! Obsession 🔥🔥🔥," another fan wrote.
"The 1of1 looks amazing on you👕🖼 🔴⚪️🔵. Appreciate ya," another fan added.
"The day josh proposes will be LITERALLY the best thing ever," one fan added.
Buffalo and Pittsburgh, meanwhile, are currently playing on CBS.