134
Look: NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen Girlfriend Photo

Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Morgan Williams.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 01: Josh Allen and Brittany Williams pose during Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match)

Josh Allen is off to a truly insane start on Sunday afternoon.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback has thrown for nearly 350 yards and four touchdowns - in the first half! Buffalo is crushing Pittsburgh, 31-3, late in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The rout is on.

Following the game - potentially a record-breaking one for Allen and the Bills - we should see the star quarterback celebrating with his girlfriend.

Brittany Morgan Williams, the girlfriend of the MVP candidate quarterback, shared some cute photos on her social media.

Josh Allen and girlfriend Brittany Williams.

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Brittany Williams and Josh Allen on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans love the happy couple.

"The cutest 😍😍," one fan wrote.

"Best styles 😍👏🔥 where is that BILLS BILLS BILLS BILLS shirt from if anyone knows?! Obsession 🔥🔥🔥," another fan wrote.

"The 1of1 looks amazing on you👕🖼 🔴⚪️🔵. Appreciate ya," another fan added.

"The day josh proposes will be LITERALLY the best thing ever," one fan added.

Buffalo and Pittsburgh, meanwhile, are currently playing on CBS.