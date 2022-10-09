Look: NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen Girlfriend Photo

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 01: Josh Allen and Brittany Williams pose during Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Josh Allen is off to a truly insane start on Sunday afternoon.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback has thrown for nearly 350 yards and four touchdowns - in the first half! Buffalo is crushing Pittsburgh, 31-3, late in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The rout is on.

Following the game - potentially a record-breaking one for Allen and the Bills - we should see the star quarterback celebrating with his girlfriend.

Brittany Morgan Williams, the girlfriend of the MVP candidate quarterback, shared some cute photos on her social media.

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Brittany Williams and Josh Allen on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans love the happy couple.

"The cutest 😍😍," one fan wrote.

"Best styles 😍👏🔥 where is that BILLS BILLS BILLS BILLS shirt from if anyone knows?! Obsession 🔥🔥🔥," another fan wrote.

"The 1of1 looks amazing on you👕🖼 🔴⚪️🔵. Appreciate ya," another fan added.

"The day josh proposes will be LITERALLY the best thing ever," one fan added.

Buffalo and Pittsburgh, meanwhile, are currently playing on CBS.